What to expect during Apalachee High School open house Monday

WINDER, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff is scheduled to speak before Apalachee High School’s open house Monday.

That’s the first day students and parents get the chance to tour the building before classes resume.

The open house comes less than three weeks after a shooting rampage inside the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a student, Colt Gray, 14, hid a gun in his backpack and used it to shoot teachers and students on Sept. 4.

The GBI said bullets hit 11 people. Four of them died. A total of nine people were hospitalized.

“I’m not only scared to go back, but I’m scared of the consequences of not going back,” said Sasha Contreras.

Contreras is a junior weighing concerns with tests and grades with worries of passing the hall where the shooting happened. District leaders have decided to keep that hall closed.

“It’s traumatic,” said Contreras.

The remote campus is called Chee East now. From 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, students and parents can look around the new spot. They can also get a feel for what it’s like in the main building.

In a letter to families, the district wrote, “You will be able to connect with teachers, see classmates, better understand what our remote location will look like, and ask questions.”

“That sense of community and that welcoming, and that respect is going to be very good for them. I’m not saying that’s going to be the experience for everyone,” said Lisa Morgan.

Morgan is President of Georgia Association of Educators, the union representing teachers at Apalachee High School.

She said some are concerned the district did not do enough to improve security before the reopening. Some are asking for a clear bag policy and weapon detectors.

Barrow County School District did not respond to requests to comment on concerns, but said the public has a chance to speak to the board at the Oct. 1 meeting.

During Monday’s open house, students can create a piece of art to add to a larger mosaic that will eventually be displayed on campus.

Counselors will be available during the open house hours as well.

Parking at Chee East is limited. A bus will be driving students from AHS main campus to Chee East continuously during the open house. The district is encouraging parents to ride the bus with students.



