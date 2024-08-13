‘We’ve seen all ages:’ Summer COVID-19 wave sweeps across Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia is seeing a summer spike in COVID-19 cases, something public health officials say they have come to expect this time of year.

Dr. Luke Lathrop, the chief medical officer at SmartMED Drive-Thru Medical Care clinic in Roswell, said he began seeing more patients with COVID-19 symptoms in late June. On one day recently, he said more than half of the 35 patients he treated tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve seen all ages, from a one-year-old up to 75 years old with COVID-19,” he said.

They show up with familiar COVID-19 symptoms.

“Anything from a low-grade fever to a cough, congestion, a sore throat, headache. I’d say the main thing we’ve seen is just fatigue.”

He said most of the cases he’s seen have been mild, though has referred a couple of older patients to the emergency department. He calls the current variant of COVID-19 highly contagious but says it generally doesn’t cause severe illness.

Dr. Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist for Georgia, said the spike fits the pattern she has seen since the pandemic. There are typically two COVID-19 cases during the year: one after the winter holidays and the other in late summer.

“As the weather starts to get hotter, people are less likely to want to be outdoors, so they congregate inside, inside the air conditioning, and are closer together,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 2.2% of emergency room visits in Georgia were for COVID-19 patients. That’s compared to less than 1% in July.

“There’s no evidence that these infections are more severe, meaning resulting in hospitalizations or death,” she said.

The winter COVID-19 surge is usually more widespread and severe, Drenzek said, which is why she’s urging people to get the updated vaccine, which is expected to be available in late August or September.

“People should get ready for the winter wave with that new vaccine,” she said. “That’s gonna be key.”

The CDC recommends those six months and older to get the shot, especially older adults and those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and respiratory disease.

Lathrop advises people to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands and staying away from those showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“I would just say be careful,” he said. “If you’re not feeling well, check yourself, check your vital signs, stay away from other people.”