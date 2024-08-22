Westlake High School product A.J. Terrell signs long-term extension with hometown Falcons

ATLANTA — Local product A.J. Terrell has signed an extension with the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old Terrell has signed a four-year, $ 81 million contract to remain in his hometown for years to come.

The new contract makes Terrell the second-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Terrell attended Westlake High School in Atlanta before he spent three years at Clemson, winning the national championship in 2018.

Atlanta drafted Terrell with the No. 16 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and since then, Terrell has been one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the NFL. Terrell’s best season came in 2021 when he made second-team All-Pro.

This move comes days after the Falcons bolstered their defense, trading for four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon and signing two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.