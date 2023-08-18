Local

Westin Atlanta Perimeter North completes multimillion-dollar renovation

Westin Atlanta Perimeter North completes multimillion-dollar renovation (File Photo)

The renovation of the 372-room Westin Atlanta Perimeter North is now finished near the 285-400 interchange.

Bloomberg’s Steven Potisk reports the hotel renovation included updating all aspects of the pet-friendly property.

That includes public spaces, guest rooms, and suites, as well as adding a new café and marketplace called “Perimeter Provisions”.

The improvements also added cabanas with fire pits to the hotel’s patio for outdoor dining, overlooking a private lake.

The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North is operated by Connecticut-based HGI Hotel and Resorts.

