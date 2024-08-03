‘We’re relieved:’ Sister of nightclub shooting victim supports decision to close club permanently

ATLANTA — The sister of a college student who was shot and killed in the crossfire of a nightclub shooting welcomed a Fulton County Superior Court judge’s ruling that the Elleven45 Lounge on Peachtree Street must close immediately and permanently.

The decision was announced on Friday.

“I was very happy the judge ruled in favor of the city of Atlanta. It’s not going to bring my sister back, but it’s one step closer to getting justice for her,” Tiffany Eason said.

Eason’s sister, 21-year-old Mari Creighton was at the nightclub Mother’s Day weekend with Eason’s daughter and others.

A mass shooting erupted, leaving Creighton and another person dead.

Four others were wounded including Eason’s daughter. She is still recovering.

“She was just caught in the crossfire. She didn’t know them. She had nothing to do with that,” Eason said.

Eason said the nightclub had poor security.

“My sister was in the club that night. She had mace on her key chain. And they took the mace off her key chain, but somehow they allowed someone in the club with firearms. They said they had 200 calls within a year, just being a nuisance and all kinds of things going on,” Eason said.

This week, the city of Atlanta sought a judge’s ruling to shut down the club for good, saying it was a hotbed for violence, underage drinking, illegal drug use and other criminal behavior.

The club’s owner couldn’t testify Friday, following his courtroom arrest a day earlier on an outstanding criminal warrant.

An employee testified that the club would be reopened as a restaurant under a new name, and much improved security. The appeal failed to win over the judge.

“As for the respondents, Elleven45 Lounge and Sovereign Entertainment, the same are enjoined from operating a nightclub as defined in the law at this location, regardless of rebranding under a new name or possession of a restaurant license,” said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale.

Eason said her sister was a talented volleyball player at Albany State and was set to graduate in December.

“She was my baby sister, she was a good kid. She was an A student,” Eason said.

A 21-year-old man turned himself in to police in June in connection to the shooting. Karanji Reese faces charges including murder and aggravated assault.