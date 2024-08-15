Wellstar Health System, Kennesaw State University expand partnership with $25 million investment

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University and Wellstar Health System announced they’d be strengthening their partnership with a $25 million commitment from the hospital group.

KSU, based in Cobb County, and Wellstar will be working together on a new partnership focused on supporting the health, wellbeing and performance of the university’s student-athletes, according to a join announcement.

Wellstar already manages KSU’s on-campus student health clinics and is the named donor of the university’s Wellstar College of Health and Human Services and Wellstar School of Nursing.

“We are grateful to Wellstar for their continued generosity and support of Kennesaw State’s mission,” KSU president Kathy S. Schwaig said in a statement. “Their latest contribution comes at an exciting and pivotal time for the University, and it will further strengthen our ability to train the next generation of healthcare providers, as well as to support athletic programs that will benefit our students for years to come.”

The university said their new partnership will have the following main components:

Wellstar has provided the lead funding commitment for a new state-of-the-art training and conditioning complex for KSU student-athletes as they compete in Conference USA.

KSU and Wellstar will partner to create a new center to support the physical and mental well-being of KSU student-athletes and conduct cutting-edge research into sports performance; the center will be called the Center for Research on Human Sport Performance and Wellbeing.

Beginning July 1, 2026, Wellstar will be the exclusive orthopedics and sports medicine provider, partner, and sponsor of the KSU Athletics Association, providing key services for Kennesaw State student-athletes.

“We congratulate Kennesaw State for growing its healthcare programs and expanding its medical research,” Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System, said. “We appreciate the opportunity to take an active role caring for our community’s athletes and providing the next generation of athletes with opportunities to improve their physical and mental wellness, on and off the field.”

In 2020, the company provided $9 million to fund KSU’s dual enrollment for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Now, KSU and Wellstar are waiting on final approval from the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.

Once the approval is received, the university and health company will be able to give more than 450 student-athletes comprehensive medical services, including:

Injury prevention and treatment

Physical therapy

Hydrotherapy

Strength and conditioning suite

Training tables

Locker rooms

New weight room

New home for KSU football program, coaches’ offices, team locker room



