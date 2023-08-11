Welcome to the BEY-T-L! Atlanta celebrates opening day of Beyoncé tour stop

ATLANTA — Friday marks day one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour weekend.

The singer and songwriter Beyoncé will have shows in Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with the concerts scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union (GOCU) erected a message saying “Welcome to BEY-T-L!” on it’s 450-foot-high sign to welcome the singer to Atlanta.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m.

GOCU isn’t the only one preparing for the long concert weekend.

MARTA announced additional rail and bus services before and after each show to ensure the “Bey Hive” members can get home safely.

Beyoncé released “Renaissance,” her seventh album, in July of 2022. Her last tour was “On the Run II” in 2018, which featured her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Fans can see the sign displayed at the 100 Peachtree building until Monday 11:59 p.m.

