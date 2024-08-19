Weekend waterfall visitors question Roswell’s new rule at popular park

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police began enforcing a new ordinance prohibiting people from accessing the water at Vickery Creek Waterfall over the weekend.

Signs scattered through the park said, “No water access. Trail use only. Trespassers will be prosecuted.”

Officers with the Roswell Police Department were in place to explain the new rules to visitors, but they did not offer a clear explanation regarding the large number of people in the water.

“It was really confusing,” said Shakira Atily. “There must be something going on.”

“I’m curious what’s going on,” said Darryl Anglin.

A spokesperson for the City of Roswell said that water access is now prohibited on the city side of the creek with the big red building and the covered bridge entrance.

The bank on the opposite side of the creek is U.S. National Park property, so, visitors simply cross the covered bridge, walk down a set of stairs and enter the water there.

The city said the park is so popular that the new ordinance was necessary to keep guests safe and preserve the natural environment.

“Sometimes I avoid coming here on the weekends because there can be a lot of people here,” said Angin.

Still, he and other regulars said they were unaware of any problems the crowd was causing beyond parking troubles.

“I’ve never seen trash or anything or the park being dirty,” said Crystal Bradley.

Sunday night, city staff did not respond to requests to elaborate on what sparked the change.



