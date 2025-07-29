Local

Weather grounds flights at Hartsfield-Jackson; travelers urrged to check flight status

By Ashley Simmons
Lightning
ATLANTA — A ground stop is currently in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to severe weather in the area, according to airport officials.

Thunderstorms moving through metro Atlanta prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt departures and limit arrivals at one of the nation’s busiest airports. The ground stop is expected to remain in place until approximately 8:45 p.m., though that timing may change depending on weather conditions.

Travelers flying this evening or planning airport pick-ups are advised to check their flight status before heading out.

