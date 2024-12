A big winter weather blast has dumped snow across parts of the U. S. which has made for a messy end to the holiday travel period.

Flight delays and cancellations snarled air travel which has proven to be awful timing for those heading home from Thanksgiving.

Flight Aware is currently reporting 25 delayed flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, so travelers should check ahead if scheduled to fly on Monday.

Tuesday is also Travel Tuesday which means a lot of deals on flights, hotels, and cruises.