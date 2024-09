FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools officials say Banneker High School went into a hard lockdown after a weapon was found on campus on Thursday.

They say that the weapon has since been secured and the school is no longer under lockdown.

Officials have not commented on what kind of weapon they found.

All students and staff are safe.

It’s unclear if the weapon was brought in by a student or if any charges will be filed.