Water service restored in DeKalb after over 24 hours of repairs

DEKALB COUNTY — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) officials confirmed the water main break on McLendon Drive has been repaired.

DWM said crews restored customer service on McLendon Drive at 3 a.m. Sunday after completing the repairs.

Crews have been working on the water main break since Friday morning.

DWM officials added customers in the affected area may have brown water from their faucets. To fix this, officials said customers can run the faucets inside and outside their homes and businesses to clear their internal plumbing.

Depending on a customer’s location, the complete time for restoration of normal pressure is up to 48 hours.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has reviewed the water quality data, and the cautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.

The areas affected by the advisory are the area bounded by Scott Boulevard on the north, Avondale Road through Old Rockbridge Road on the south, Interstate 285 on the east and DeKalb Industrial Way on the west.

DWM added that customers can pick up bottled water near the intersection of McLendon Drive and North Avenue while under the advisory.

©2024 Cox Media Group