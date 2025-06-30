Water rate increases in DeKalb County delayed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 10% water rate increase that was set to go into effect in DeKalb County beginning on July 1 has been delayed.

“Access to clean, reliable water is essential, and so is ensuring that our customers are supported,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “Delaying the rate increase will give us time to finalize our partnership with the Urban League and ensure customers know about the resources available to assist them before the new rates take effect. This is not about moving swiftly, but about moving responsibly and ensuring we get this right for the residents we serve.”

In February, DeKalb County commissioners voted 5-2 on water sewer rates to increase by 10% annually.

The proposed rate hike aims to fund long-overdue repairs and replacements for the county’s aging water and sewer infrastructure.

The plan has undergone multiple revisions, starting last year as a 6% annual increase over three years before evolving into the current proposal.

DeKalb County officials are also ramping up efforts to collect on overdue water bills.

Officials add that residents will be notified when additional updates become available.