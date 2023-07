COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break caused part of a busy Cobb County road to open up and now lanes are shut down.

Cobb County Department of Transportation confirmed it has closed part of Powers Ferry Road between Delk Road and Terrell Mill Road. Officials say a water main break undermined the road.

It’s unclear how long the repairs may take. There are several fast food restaurants and grocery stores by the intersection.





