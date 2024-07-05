Water main break in Peachtree City impacting traffic

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A water main break on Peachtree Parkway at McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City is having an impact on traffic in the area.

According to Fayette County officials, it is unknown how many homes and businesses may have been affected yet.

Peachtree City officials said in a brief statement that Peachtree City Public Works was getting a crew to the water main break to provide traffic control while the Fayette County Water Department responded to the break.

Updates are expected to come from the county government site as well as social media channels.

While not located nearby, this is the second water main break to impact part of the metro Atlanta area in as many days.

As reported by WSB on Thursday, a water main break in Buckhead had several businesses and residences without water partly overnight, and traffic shut down as crews made repairs.