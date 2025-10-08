Water main break in Buckhead impacting hundreds of homes, apartments

ATLANTA — Hundreds of homes in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta are without water on Wednesday after a water main break.
The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says an eight-inch main was shut off for repairs near the intersection of Paces Place NW and Paces Ferry Road NW.
The outage is affecting about 500 homes, four apartment complexes, and two fire hydrants in the area, officials said.
Officials say they will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.
Water service interruption near the intersection of Paces Pl. NW & Paces Ferry Rd. NW. An 8" main has been turned off to make repairs. This outage is affecting 500 homes, 4 apt. complexes, & 2 hydrants. #DWMatWork #ATLWatershed #ATLFireRescue— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) October 8, 2025
Service Map: https://t.co/ItxTdTCPQ2 pic.twitter.com/C9z0PmMh8Q