Water main break in Buckhead impacting hundreds of homes, apartments

By WSB Radio News Staff
Crews repair water main break
ATLANTA — Hundreds of homes in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta are without water on Wednesday after a water main break.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says an eight-inch main was shut off for repairs near the intersection of Paces Place NW and Paces Ferry Road NW.

The outage is affecting about 500 homes, four apartment complexes, and two fire hydrants in the area, officials said.

Officials say they will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

