Water line repairs continue in DeKalb County; bottled water available for affected residents

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Crews are continuing work to repair a damaged water line that is disrupting service in parts of the county.

The ongoing repairs are taking place near several underground utility lines, prompting crews to use hydroexcavation, a digging method that uses water and suction to safely avoid damaging nearby infrastructure such as pipes and cables.

While repairs are underway, some residents may continue to experience low water pressure or slower water flow.

To assist those affected, DeKalb County is providing free bottled water at the following location:

Avondale Elementary School

8 Lakeshore Drive Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Officials have not yet said when full water service will be restored.