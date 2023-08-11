WATCH: Video shows Georgia deputies save man from overdose by administering Narcan

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies were commended by their department after saving a man from an overdose by administering Narcan.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies N. Peterson and Verdell saw a man lying on his back on the street while responding to reports of a man down on Sherbrooke Drive on July 26.

When the deputies arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m., they found a man on his back on the ground, blue in the face.

Due to the medical nature of the call, deputies said Peterson asked Verdell to get his AED ready.

While preparing the AED, the two deputies saw that the man still had a pulse and was taking shallow breaths.

Body camera footage shows Verdell run to his patrol car, where he got out his Narcan kit while Peterson stayed behind and rubbed the man’s sternum.

When Verdell got back, he administered a dose of Narcan.

The man didn’t respond to the first dose of Narcan, so Peterson ran to his own car to get a Narcan kit.

Then, Peterson returned and gave the man a second dose as Rockdale Fire & Rescue arrived. They moved the man, and while he was relocated, he became alert, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medical personnel from RCFR checked him over and took him to the hospital.

When first responders got him to the emergency room, it was confirmed that he had been overdosing.

The two doses of Narcan administered by deputies Peterson and Verdell saved his life.

“We applaud Deputy Peterson and Deputy Verdell for their quick thinking and actions taken during this medical emergency,” the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

