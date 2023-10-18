WATCH: Officer catches would-be thief trying to steal car from Gwinnett parking lot

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police said a 30-year-old man was caught red-handed attempting to steal a car in an apartment parking lot on Monday.

As officers were patrolling the area, they were notified by their tag reader cameras, that a stolen Jeep was entering into Duluth.

According to the department, multiple officers searched the area and found the Jeep in an apartment parking lot near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard occupied by one man, later identified as Donald Thompson.

Body camera shows the moment Duluth Cpl. Kang drew his gun and demanded Thompson exit the car. Initially, Thompson obeyed.

Moments later, Thompson began running but was quickly detained by officers after he reportedly tripped and fell.

Officials said officers found a stolen gun from Ohio within the stolen Jeep.

Thompson was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and various other charges.

