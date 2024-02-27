WATCH LIVE: Star witness testifies about relationship between DA Willis, special prosecutor

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a pivotal hearing is taking place Tuesday in Georgia’s election interference case.

An official said the purpose is to re-open the testimony of Attorney Terrence Bradley, a witness in the effort to disqualify Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis in the case.

Weeks ago, Bradley refuted Ashleigh and John Merchant’s accusations about Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s alleged relationship.

In a document obtained on Feb. 9, the Merchants alleged Willis and Wade claimed to not have had a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor in the case against former President Donald Trump. Bradley has refuted that claim.

Bradley is an attorney and a member of the Georgia Bar, and he and Wade were friends and business associates.

He is said to have non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began before Willis was sworn in as the District Attorney for Fulton County in January 2021.

On Monday, Judge Scott McAfee met with Bradley. The judge notified attorneys in the case via email that some communications between Wade and Bradley do not fall under attorney-client confidentiality, sources tell multiple media outlets.

