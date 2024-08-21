WATCH: Lil Jon lights up the DNC helping Georgia cast their votes for Kamala Harris during roll call

In what is likely a Democratic National Convention first, the ceremonial roll call during the event was done with the help of a DJ.

And of course, Georgia went above and beyond to outdo all the other states with a little help from Lil Jon.

The Atlanta-based superstar rapper and producer hyped the crowd during the roll call of state delegations, chanting, “We’re not going back.” The delegation proclaimed, “The South’s got something to say!”

His hit song ‘Get Low’ has became sort of rallying cry for the Harris-Walz campaign in the last few weeks.

During the roll call, state Democratic Party Chair, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams spoke and even paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter.

“When we send Kamala Harris to the White House, she’ll fight for our freedom to vote, our reproductive freedom, and out freedom to thrive. In the spirit of good trouble, Georgia casts 123 votes for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” Williams said.

Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to speak later on in the evening.