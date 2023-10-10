WATCH: Heroic Clayton County sergeant saves elderly driver from crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police sergeant is being praised for being in the right place at the right time.

While on patrol, Clayton County Sgt. J. Davis was traveling eastbound on King Road approaching Church Street when an accident happened right in front of him.

Dashcam video captured the moment Davis jumped into action.

According to police, the vehicle was going southbound on Church Street and failed to stop at the red light.

Davis, along with a helpful citizen, were able to pull the elderly victim out of the car.

Neither of the drivers were identified and no injuries were reported.

The department thanked Davis for his dedication to service.

