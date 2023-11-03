HOA president, treasurer at troubled complex accused of withdrawing thousands from insurance account

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police released new details on Friday after they issued arrest warrants for the homeowners’ association president and treasurer at a troubled condo complex.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes attended a news conference where South Fulton officials discussed the charges against Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association.

Chief Keith Meadows said the investigation stems from insurance checks sent to the HOA after two fires in Jan. 2020 and March 2020.

Meadows said the HOA received a $250,000 insurance check from the first fire and another check for $1.5 million after the second fire at the same building.

Camelot residents came forward to police to report that they didn’t receive any money for their items lost in the fire. Once police started looking at financial records, they discovered $26,000 in funds unaccounted for. They also discovered a personal check for $9,800 written to one of the HOA board members.

Ligon and Baldwin Jr. are both charged with theft by taking and theft by conversion. Ligon was booked into the jail Thursday, but Baldwin Jr. is still at-large.

The condo complex is no stranger to violence. Our partners at Channel 2 Action News has reported on troubles at Camelot for years.

Earlier this year, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes reported that there had been three murders and 13 assaults at the complex in less than a year.

Since then, at least one other person has been found dead at the complex.

WSB-TV’s Tyisha Fernandes contributed to this story

