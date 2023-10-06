Warrants allege Atlanta police officer forced 16-year-old crash victim to perform sex act on him

ATLANTA — WARNING: Details of this story are disturbing and graphic.

Warrants reveal that an Atlanta police officer arrested on charges he sexually assaulted the 16-year-old victim of a car crash withheld medical attention and instead forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Anthony L. Anderson was arrested Thursday on charges of cruelty to children, violation of oath by a public officer, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy.

According to Atlanta Police, Anderson was responding to a single-vehicle crash around 3:50 a.m. on August 2 on Martin Luther King Drive.

Arrest warrants reveal that after responding, Anderson forced the 16-year-old victim to perform a sex act on him and assaulted her. The warrants also accuse Anderson of not allowing medical personnel to check the victim for injuries despite the fact that they were at the scene.

The victim, who WSB is not identifying, reported the assault to Gwinnett Police, who began investigating and questioned Anderson on August 11.

Atlanta police were notified of the situation on the same day and moved Anderson from field operations. They also started their own investigation.

Anthony Anderson Atlanta Police Officer Anthony L. Anderson. (PHOTO: The Atlanta Police Department)

APD’s Chief Darin Schierbaum released the following statement:

“Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me. We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build. You can be assured, I will act swiftly to investigate anytime allegations of misconduct are brought to my attention. I want to thank the Atlanta Police Department’s criminal investigation division for their prompt action in dealing with this matter.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

According to Anderson’s personnel file, he became an officer with APD in 2015.

©2023 Cox Media Group