Warden attacked by inmate at Georgia state prison, Dept. of Corrections says

Telfair State Prison

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The warden at a state prison in middle Georgia was injured during an attack by an inmate on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Staff were shaking down a cell at the Telfair State Prison to remove some contraband around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say that the prisoners in that cell refused to go on lockdown.

One of those inmates “assaulted the Warden with a homemade weapon.”

The warden was treated by medical staff at the prison for superficial wounds and is expected to be alright.

During the incident, authorities used “less-lethal munitions” to get the inmates to comply.

The inmate, who has not been identified, will be held responsible and will face investigation and prosecution, GDC said.

As of 6:45 p.m., the prison was still on lockdown.

No other inmates or staff were injured and only the TVs in the dorm received minimal damage.

