Local

Wanted man tried to run GA deputy off the road during high-speed chase

Wanted man tried to run GA deputy off the road during high-speed chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a wanted man after he sped, and then tried to force a deputy’s car off the road.

Deputies saw a Honda CR-Z going 70 mph in a 25 mph zone on Montpelier Avenue and tried to make a traffic stop.

But the driver wouldn’t stop.

During the chase, the driver intentionally struck a deputy’s patrol car and tried to force the deputy off the road.

The second time he tried to ram into the deputy, the deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver and cause the Honda to crash.

Deputies said the man, who was already wanted on a warrant, now has over a dozen new charges.

They did not identify him.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!