Wanted man tried to run GA deputy off the road during high-speed chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a wanted man after he sped, and then tried to force a deputy’s car off the road.

Deputies saw a Honda CR-Z going 70 mph in a 25 mph zone on Montpelier Avenue and tried to make a traffic stop.

But the driver wouldn’t stop.

During the chase, the driver intentionally struck a deputy’s patrol car and tried to force the deputy off the road.

The second time he tried to ram into the deputy, the deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver and cause the Honda to crash.

Deputies said the man, who was already wanted on a warrant, now has over a dozen new charges.

They did not identify him.