Wanted felon fleeing from Lilburn police nearly kills 5-year-old daughter during attempted escape

LILBURN, GA — Police say a five-year old girl is lucky to be alive after her father attempted to flee from Lilburn police in his car Monday afternoon.

An officer noticed a car driven by a wanted felon on Beaver Ruin Road.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but the suspect noticed the officer and drove off.

Police did not give chase after that, but the car crashed a little later when the suspect ran a red light a short distance away on Lawrenceville Highway and continued speeding south on Arcado Road.

The suspect crashed into a vehicle and then flipped and hit another vehicle.

Veronica Arnold with Lilburn Police says the five-year-old that was in the car was not strapped in. “We’re really grateful that she did not get hurt.”

The suspect then got out of his car, grabbed his daughter, and took off running into the woods.

The man eventually surrendered. Arnold says the girl, her father, and one other person in another vehicle suffer minor injuries.

The suspect is wanted for probation violation and felony forgery. He now faces additional charges.