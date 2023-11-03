WANTED: Deputies identify suspect in Newton County murder

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Natasha Billings was found dead in a Newton County home on Wednesday.

Now, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they believe killed her.

Corey Olando Jackson was identified as a suspect on Friday and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault for Bilings’ death in Social Circle, Georgia.

Deputies say Jackson is driving a black Chrysler 300 Touring, with a Georgia license plate reading #TGU92890.

Billings was found shot to death in a Newton County home on Oct. 30, and she was later identified on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said she was found during a welfare check at a home on Skyview Drive in Social Circle after her mother had not heard from her in 48 hours.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the home and found the 37-year-old woman dead inside, prompting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the case, and Jackson’s whereabouts, is asked to call NCSO Investigator Collins at 678-625-1428 or email them.

