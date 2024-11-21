In wake of Ibarra verdict, advocacy group calls for more security measures on UGA campus

ATHENS — While the Joes Ibarra verdict offers some solace and closure to the family of Laken Riley, community leaders say more still needs to be done to step up security on and around the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

SafeD Athens is an advocacy group that believes more can be done to ensure campus safety and prevent another tragedy.

They say it is past time for the university to integrate its security cameras with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s Real-time Crime Center. They also want to enhance emergency response protocols.

In July, the University of Georgia announced a $7.3 million investment in new security initiatives, including new technology and the deployment of campus escorts. SafeD Athens calls it a positive step, but believe systemic security gaps remain.



