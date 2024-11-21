Local

In wake of Ibarra verdict, advocacy group calls for more security measures on UGA campus

A woman was found dead on the University of Georgia campus Thursday after a concerned friend contacted police.

University of Georgia A woman was found dead on the University of Georgia campus Thursday after a concerned friend contacted police. (Dessothompson/Getty Images)

ATHENS — While the Joes Ibarra verdict offers some solace and closure to the family of Laken Riley, community leaders say more still needs to be done to step up security on and around the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

SafeD Athens is an advocacy group that believes more can be done to ensure campus safety and prevent another tragedy.

They say it is past time for the university to integrate its security cameras with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s Real-time Crime Center. They also want to enhance emergency response protocols.

In July, the University of Georgia announced a $7.3 million investment in new security initiatives, including new technology and the deployment of campus escorts. SafeD Athens calls it a positive step, but believe systemic security gaps remain.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!