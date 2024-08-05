VP Kamala Harris postpones trip to Savannah due to Tropical Storm Debby

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed her upcoming trip to Savannah as the Georgia coast braces for historic flooding from Tropical Storm Debby.

The vice president’s office announced last week that she and her unnamed running mate are going on a nationwide battleground state tour starting on Tuesday. The tour included a campaign stop in Savannah on Friday.

On Monday, Harris’ office confirmed that the vice president is now postponing her trip to Georgia due to Tropical Storm Debby.

It’s unclear if Harris will reschedule the date.

Hurricane Debby officially made landfall at about 7 a.m. on Florida’s Big Bend, near Steinhatchee. The now tropical storm is currently spreading heavy rain across much of Florida and into south Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Debby will slowly turn to toward northeast and east over the next couple of days.

Rainfall totals of 12-24″ remain likely over parts of coastal Georgia.