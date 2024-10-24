VP Kamala Harris attending rally with former President Obama, celebrity guests in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Atlanta for another campaign rally. This time, she will be joined for the first time at a rally by former President Barack Obama and several celebrity guests.

The rally will take place Thursday night at James R Hallford Stadium in DeKalb County.

Among the guests expected to attend are Obama, media mogul Tyler Perry, director Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson. Bruce Springsteen will also perform at the rally.

Harris was previously in town last week for a rally on Saturday and visit to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday.

Former President Donald Trump was in Georgia on Wednesday for his campaign. Trump attended a faith town hall in Pike County and a rally in Gwinnett County.