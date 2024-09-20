VP Harris visits Atlanta Friday to discuss reproductive rights

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be returning to Atlanta on Friday to discuss abortion and reproductive rights in Georgia.

The visit follows reports that at least two women had died as a result of a lack of access to abortion care and related treatments published by nonprofit news company ProPublica.

In Atlanta, the Harris campaign said she will be discussing the “dangerous consequences of Trump Abortion Bans” in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights protections from Roe v. Wade.

Harris is also concerned, and warning potential voters about, Trump’s potential to approve a national abortion ban. In recent weeks, the former president said he would be voting against a ballot measure in his home state of Florida that would protect abortion rights in the state.

At the singular presidential debate between Harris and Trump, he said the issue is in the hands of the states due to the SCOTUS decision, and “it’s not tied up in the federal government,” calling it a vote of the people.

Regarding the specifics of a national abortion ban, Trump said he was “not in favor of abortion ban” at the federal level, but declined to say if he’d veto one if it passed in U.S. Congress, were he elected president again.



