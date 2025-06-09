Voting locations temporarily changes ahead of DeKalb County special election

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 7,000 DeKalb County voters are receiving notices that say their polling place for the special public service commission election is temporarily changing.

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections voted to switch two metro Atlanta polling places to temporary locations for the special election scheduled on June 17.

Georgia officials point to the construction at the polling places as the reason for the location change.

“At several of our polling locations, there is ongoing construction,” DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Executive Director Keisha Smith said. “We place notices to all impacted voters in the mail.”

Voters in the Henderson Mill and Midvale Road polling places in Atlanta and Tucker will vote at the Warren Technical School.

The Toney Elementary polling place will relocate to Kelley Lake Elementary School in Decatur, Smith says.

Smith says in addition to notices in the mail, residents will receive more clear instructions.

“We are also placing signage at the original polling locations as well as the new temporary locations,” Smith said.

After the special election, voters will return to their normal polling places. If there is a special runoff, the voting place will remain at the temporary location.