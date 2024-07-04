Local

The votes are in for the 2024 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. Which shirt won?

2024 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Design Contest (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

ATLANTA — Now that runners have crossed the finish line, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2024 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design has been chosen.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says each year more than 50,000 people join the Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July.

This year marks the 55th annual running of the race from Lenox Square all the way to 10th Street and Piedmont Park.

The 10-kilometer race was Thursday, July 4. Runners and walkers could join in person or run the race virtually.

A panel of judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Track Club, and the Atlanta running and walking community narrowed hundreds of submissions down to the final five, and voting chose Benson’s to win.

The community can vote every day through March 31 for their favorite design. The winner will be kept a secret until the first person crosses the finish line and receives their T-shirt.

