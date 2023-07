ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol needs your vote to help them win the American Association of State Troopers’ annual Best Looking Cruiser contest.

As of Thursday, GSP was in second place behind Kentucky, and just ahead of Florida.

GSP previously won the annual contest in 2016, 2017 and 2020. They are hoping to keep the winning trend in Georgia going.

Votes are limited to one vote per device during the contest. To vote, CLICK HERE.

