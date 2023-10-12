Vigils across Georgia focus on uniting communities and prayer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Across the metro area, there were multiple vigils in support of Israel.

Hundreds of college students gathered on the Emory campus, standing side by side in the rain.

What do the students do when their friends and family are in danger thousands of miles away?

“I think we’ve all been in a situation where we are too far away to do anything about it,” Michael Zuspan said. “I think all of us have experienced the futility of words.”

Morgan Ames is a senior at Emory and the granddaughter of a holocaust survivor.

“I think the only thing we can do is come together as a community,” Ames said.

Ames said the Jewish people are resilient.

“The Jewish people have an ancestry of resilience, but we also have a repeated pattern of suffering,” she added.

Another vigil at the Congregation of Tor Tamid in John’s Creek saw members of multiple faith groups and backgrounds supporting Israel after the weekend’s attacks.

“Too often through world history, we have stood alone. This time, it feels like the world is with us, the world is behind us and has our back,” said Rabbi Jordan Ottenstein.

