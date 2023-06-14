Videos show teen being brutally attacked going to birthday party at Six Flags Over Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager is recovering after he said he was attacked at Six Flags Over Georgia.

He was there for a birthday party.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Michael Seiden learned several witnesses captured the attack on their smartphones and then posted the videos on Instagram.

Seiden spoke exclusively with the teen, his mother, and his attorney Wednesday, who said the entire incident could’ve been avoided if Six Flags had better security.

“I don’t know why they (are) following me. I didn’t do nothing wrong. I’m just minding my business,” the 14-year-old victim told Seiden, asking not to be identified.

His alleged attackers are still on the run.

The Gwinnett County teen said his mother had just dropped him off for his cousin’s birthday celebration.

But as soon as he walked inside, a group of strangers began to follow him, harassing him about his Balenciaga shoes valued at more than $1,400.

“They were asking me if I rep any gang or anything and I was like, ‘No, I don’t rep no gang. I’m just trying to get to my people for a birthday party,’” the teen said.

But as they continued to follow him, he said he knew he was in serious trouble, so he attempted to defend himself.

But he was clearly outnumbered. He says as soon as he hit the ground, the group began kicking and punching him in the head until he lost consciousness.

“We were at the hospital for about 10 hours. They had to do two CAT scans on his head his body,” the teen’s mother said.

“There’s a lot of psychological damage to my client because this entire attack was recorded and uploaded to Instagram,” the teen’s civil and criminal attorney Mohammed Luwemba told Seiden.

Luwemba said he’s now preparing to take legal action against Six Flags.

“We do believe there are several surveillance videos that caught this entire incident on camera,” Luwemba said. “Also what’s most important of all is what it didn’t catch. It didn’t catch security intervening at all.”

Six Flags sent Seiden a statement, saying:

“Unfortunately, like many metro areas across the country, Atlanta is experiencing a disappointing number of disruptive events created, primarily, to solicit mischief or provide cover for theft. Fortunately, these events rarely result in the need for police action in our parks.

“Six Flags will not tolerate unruly behavior. Period. Our public safety personnel, working together with the Cobb County Police Department, will continue to monitor, patrol and prosecute those unwilling to follow our code of conduct.”

