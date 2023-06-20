Local

Video shows man open fire after he was escorted out of a Gwinnett restaurant for groping woman

Video shows man open fire after he was escorted out of a Gwinnett restaurant for groping woman Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man who escorted him out of a Gwinnett County restaurant. Investigators say it started after the suspec

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man who escorted him out of a Gwinnett County restaurant. Investigators say it started after the suspect inappropriately touched a woman.

Police have issued arrest warrants for 44-year-old Carlos Alvear-Olive for the June 6 shooting off South Norcross Tucker Road.

Officers responded to a restaurant and found the victim shot multiple times. Investigators learned that the victim had escorted the shooter for reportedly touching a woman on the butt.

In the surveillance video released by police, you can see a man identified as Alvear-Olive talking with the victim. He starts to walk away when he pulls out a gun from his waistband, turns around and shoots the victim.

The man was shot several times, including in the torso, and taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Alvear-Olive remains on the run with his location unknown.

Police say Alvear-Olive will be charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes, Theft by Receiving, and Sexual Battery.

Anyone who has information on his location is urged to contact investigators at 770-513-5300.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!