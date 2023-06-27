VIDEO: 16-year-old in stolen truck shoots at Carroll County deputy during wild chase

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after deputies say he stole a gun and a truck, led an officer on a chase and shot at him multiple times.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputy Archie Barber was on a routine patrol on Highway 17 early on the morning of June 22 when he clocked a speeding vehicle.

Barber tried to stop the vehicle, a gold/tan Chevrolet Silverado, but the truck sped away when Barber got out of his car.

As Barber started to pursue the truck, the driver fired five shots, hitting Barber’s patrol vehicle. Barber was not injured.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified, ended up crashing near the SOMA apartments on Hays Mill Road, where he got out and ran.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found that it belonged to a couple who lived in Heard County. A gun was found on the driver’s seat.

Deputies found the truck’s owners, who said the truck must have been stolen while the couple was sleeping.

Deputies discovered that a car belonging to the truck owner’s wife had also been broken into and her gun was missing.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, criminal interference with government property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving a firearm, theft by receiving a motor vehicle, reckless conduct, fleeing and attempting the elude, reckless driving and speeding.

“We are so grateful that Deputy Barber is ok, this incident just continues to shed light on the dangers of this job and the fact that nothing is ever ‘routine’ in this line of work,” the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. “A simple traffic stop can turn deadly in a matter of seconds and thank God everyone went home whole this night.”

