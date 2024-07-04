Victim shot, killed, ‘left in the street like a deer’ moments before being hit by car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — What police were initially investigating as a deadly hit-and-run is now being investigated as a deadly shooting.

DeKalb police say they found the victim’s body along North Hairston Road and Trace Terrace late Tuesday night. They believed the person had been killed in a hit-and-run, but they have since learned someone also shot the victim.

The victim’s mom called the Channel 2 Action News newsroom after seeing Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes’ report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Tammy Boswell identified her child as Shannon Boswell, a transgender woman just days away from turning 31 years old.

“They killed my baby,” Tammy Boswell said.

She says she had to show Shannon some tough love over the last year because she didn’t agree with some of the things Shannon was doing.

Shannon’s mother says she started getting calls from Shannon’s friends on Tuesday night saying that someone shot and killed Shannon, so she called DeKalb County police.

“I called like three different times and each time they said no, they didn’t have any calls on anybody being shot. His boyfriend was adamant that he had been shot,” Tammy Boswell said.

Police say they did not realize Shannon had been shot until the medical examiner told them the next day.

“I mean, he was shot and then left in the street like a deer,” Tammy Boswell said. “Shannon was really a very sweet person...and ain’t nobody have a right to take him from me.”

Fernandes spoke to a neighbor who heard the gunshots. She did not want to show her face on camera.

“A gunshot and then a few seconds later, it sounded like a car crash or like someone going over the median or something like that. It was very fast, very like, what’s just going on,” she described.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area or knows what happened to Shannon Boswell to please come forward.