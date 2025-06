ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in shooting in downtown Atlanta on Monday morning.

Officers responded to 340 W. Peachtree St. after reports of a shooting just before 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in an argument leading up to the shooting.

Police are searching for the shooter.