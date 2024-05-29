Victim injured in deadly I-75 crash was headed to Braves game the day after daughter’s graduation

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Friends have identified another victim of a crash that killed five people on I-75 earlier this month.

On May 19, five people were killed when a Kia van went over the center median on I-75 in Bartow County and caused a chain-reaction crash. Four members of the same family and a 21-year-old woman in another car were killed.

Several more people suffered serious and life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Friends said Donna Ferrando Plemons was traveling with several family members from Chattanooga to Atlanta for a Braves game when they were involved in the crash.

Plemons was ejected. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, with brain bleeds and remains in the intensive care unit. Her sister, brother-in-law and youngest daughter walked away from the crash.

“She is ‘cutting up’ and saying the silliest things at times, so we know she’s doing ok and hanging in there, but she’s not out of the woods just yet,” her friend Suzanne Duke wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses.

Duke shared a photo of her, Plemons and her daughter, Brenna, who had just graduated from high school the day before the crash.

“She is SO incredibly lucky to be alive,” Duke wrote. “We all know that she had some guardian angels watching over her.”

Dakarai and Erin Mason, and their sons 14-year-old Brandon and six-year-old Titus, did not survive. Aimee Odom, 21, was also killed in another car. The Masons’ youngest son, five-year-old Noah, survived and has since been released from the hospital.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe for Plemons HERE.

