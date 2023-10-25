Victim of fiery Georgia car crash that killed 2 identified more than a month later

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A man who was killed in a fiery, two-car crash in Augusta more than a month ago has just been identified, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

Dillion James Rickerson, 34, of Waynesboro, was killed Sept. 22 in Richmond County.

The crash happened on the 5300 block of Mike Padgett highway when deputies said Rickerson swerved into oncoming lanes.

The other driver involved, 30-year-old Richard Faber, was also killed in the crash.

According to WRDW, Faber was a Navy veteran and father of two.

It’s unclear if there was anyone else in either vehicle.

