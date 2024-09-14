Vice presidential candidates visiting metro Atlanta next week

ATLANTA — Both vice presidential candidates, Republican Senator J.D. Vance and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will pay the Peach State a visit next week.

Vance, who is running alongside former President Donald Trump, will headline the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner in Cobb County.

The Monday night gala will also feature Governor and first lady Brian and Marty Kemp, Alabama Senator Katie Britt and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

This will mark Vance’s third stop in Georgia after being named Trump’s running mate. He spoke at an Atlanta Trump rally last month and traveled to Valdosta a few weeks later.

On Monday night, Walz, current Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, is expected to fly into Macon.

The governor will speak at a campaign event the next morning in Macon before flying up to Atlanta, the Harris campaign announced on Saturday.

He’ll spend the afternoon at political events in Atlanta before heading to Asheville, North Carolina.

There is no word yet on what events Walz will be participating in.

He and Harris visited the Savannah area late last month as part of their bus tour, even dropping in on a high school band practice.