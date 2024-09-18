Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Atlanta to address abortion rights

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming back to Atlanta on Friday where she will deliver remarks about the state’s ban on abortion.

The visit comes just days after the family of Amber Thurman say she lost her life because she couldn’t get a timely abortion. They blame Georgia’s Heartbeat Law for her death, according to a report from ProPublica. Thurman died in August 2022.

According to the report from ProPublica, the young mother went to North Carolina to have an abortion.

She was able to get abortion pills but hadn’t completely “expelled all of the fetal tissue,” so she went to Piedmont Henry Hospital where it was 20 hours before she was able to get surgery, and passed away.

The reporting says a state committee ruled that Thurman’s death was preventable.

“A young mother from Georgia should be alive today, raising her son and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school. This is exactly what we feared when Roe v. Wade was struck down. In more than 20 states, Trump Abortion Bans prevent doctors from providing basic medical care,” Harris said in a post on X.

Harris has made abortion a key part of her election campaign.

Trump has often boasted about the fact that he nominated the three Supreme Court Justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

In videos posted to Truth Social, said he was “proudly the person responsible for the ending” of the constitutional right to an abortion and thanked the conservative justices who overturned it by name.

During the debate with Harris, he said that people wanted the abortion issue to go back to the states.

“Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights,” Trump said in the video posted on his Truth Social site. “My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state.”

In the latest poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it showed that the biggest issue among Georgia voters in this election is inflation, the poll shows. That is followed by the economy and preserving democracy. Immigration and abortion issues followed up behind, respectively.

So far, the campaign has not released the time or where her stop will be.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.