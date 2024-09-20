Vice President Kamala Harris brings abortion fight to Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to metro Atlanta on Friday to campaign on the issue of abortion, believing it is a decisive topic Democrats can win on.

The vice president emphasized that abortion is a basic fundamental right at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“One in three women in America lives with a Trump abortion ban. This includes Georgia and every state in the South except Virginia,” Harris said.

The vice president’s visit came after reports of the deaths of two Georgia women under the state’s Heartbeat Abortion Law.

Harris’s campaign quickly decided to come to metro Atlanta in response.

The Trump campaign countered with a statement, calling her comments “dangerous misinformation spread by Kamala Harris and Georgia Democrats.”

Harris believes that focusing on abortion and reproductive rights can influence key women voters, particularly in the north metro area, including East Cobb, North Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.

She stated that abortion is a non-partisan issue.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that government should not be telling her what to do,” Harris said.

Josh McKoon, Georgia GOP Chair, criticized Harris for not addressing other significant issues like the economy and illegal immigration.

“She refuses to talk about the economy and explain how she would do anything differently than what’s done for the last three and a half years,” McKoon said.

As the election approaches, Harris pointed out the urgency of the race.

“Forty-six days to go in probably the most consequential election of our lifetimes,” she said.

It was also mentioned that former President Donald Trump might visit Savannah next week, and his running mate J.D. Vance will be in Macon next Thursday.