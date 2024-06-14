Local

Vice President Harris coming to Atlanta for multiple events in the city

VP Harris Conviction Comments FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Elkins Park, Pa., May 8, 2024. Harris spent part of a Tuesday, June 4 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" rehashing how she found out about former president Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be arriving in Atlanta on Friday morning for multiple events she’ll be attending in the city.

Representatives for Harris said she’ll be attending a downtown event along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilwoman Collier Overstreet as part of the VP’s campaign with President Joe Biden for reelection, this time focusing on the senior citizen community.

According to the event advisory, the morning event will kick off Seniors for Biden and will see Harris pushing back on recent comments the campaign said were attacks by former President Donald Trump on Social Security and Medicare.

Later in the day, Harris will be attending part of the 100 Black Men of America’s 38th Annual Conference as part of her national Economic Opportunity Tour, which will include a moderated conversation while at the conference.

Harris will be back in Atlanta early next week with rapper Quavo to discuss preventing gun violence at the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit.

