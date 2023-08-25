‘A very sad day for America:’ Trump talked to media after booking at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump addressed the media Thursday night after being booked into the Fulton County Jail on a slew of charges including violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

Trump was booked into the jail just after 7:30 p.m. He was quickly processed and released.

Trump addressed the media before getting back onto his plane Trump Force One, reiterating claims the election was rigged and arguing he should be able to challenge an election.

“This is a very sad day for America that should never happen,” the former president said. “The election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to challenge it.”

Trump went on to mention Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

Trump is one of 19 people named in a sweeping indictment alleging the former president and his allies tried to change the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation after an infamous phone call in which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find him” nearly 12,000 votes to flip the results in the state.

Among the other people facing charges are former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani and the head of the GOP in Georgia, David Shafer.

Nearly all of the co-defendants have already turned themselves into the jail before the Friday deadline.

On Thursday, Willis requested to move the previously announced trail date of March 2024 to October 2023, based on a motion filed by one defendant demanding a speedy trial.





