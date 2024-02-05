From the verge of being put to sleep, to flying hundreds of miles to new home – read Odin’s journey

ATLANTA — A rescue pup from Oklahoma, who was on the verge of being put to sleep, has a new home, thanks to a woman here in Atlanta and a kind pilot.

Norman Animal Welfare in Norman, OK put out an urgent plea on social media last week saying if ‘Odin’ didn’t get adopted by the end of the week, he would euthanized.

“Odin does have special behavioral needs due to his lack of socialization with other dogs. He loves people and just needs a chance in a home that can work with him,” the organization said on Facebook.

It didn’t take long for word to spread and soon, Odin got a second chance.

By Wednesday, the shelter posted that Diane Baker, from here in Atlanta, had adopted Odin and a local pilot in Norman, named Parker, had collaborated with her to get Odin from Oklahoma to Atlanta.

On Thursday, Norman Animal Welfare posted a picture of Parker, his son, and Odin getting ready to take off from the airport, on Odin’s final leg of his journey to his forever home.

One commenter, Angela Wright, wrote underneath the post, “THERE IS A SPECIAL PLACE IN HEAVEN FOR BOTH OF YOU!!!”

“Odin is going to get a really good life. Bless everyone who helped Odin,” another person commented.

Welcome to Atlanta, Odin!

©2024 Cox Media Group