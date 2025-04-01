Verbal dispute escalates and leads to gunfire at Marietta gas station

MARIETTA, GA — Police are looking through surveillance video in hopes of identifying a shooter involved in a fight that happened early Tuesday morning at the Citgo gas station off Franklin Way in Marietta.

Police say two men were arguing at an ATM when one pulled out a gun and fired. The gunman fled the scene.

The victim was alert and conscious when authorities arrived.

He was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

As police try to piece together what happened, the investigation is ongoing.